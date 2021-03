31 minutes ago

The Supreme Court has thrown out a review application that sought to overturn the court’s decision that permitted the Electoral Commission (EC) to gazette John Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament-elect for Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region.

According to the seven-member review panel, presided over by Justice Yaw Appau, “the review application fails.”

He added that the ruling of the court would be made available later in the day.

Source: graphic.com.gh