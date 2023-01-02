1 hour ago

Suraj Seidu, Maxwell Arthur and Kojo Addai all took part in the Black Galaxies training session on Monday, January 2 in Cairo.

Seidu and Arthur arrived in camp early on Saturday before Addai also joined the team’s camp early on Monday to take the number of players in camp to 25.

The three are the latest players Zito join the team’s pre- tournament preparations in Cairo.

Coach Annor Walker’s side have been in Egypt since December 24 as they step up preparations for the 2022 TotalEnergies Championship of African Nations to be staged in Algeria from January 13- February 4, 2023.

Ghana will be based in Constantine for the tournament and will come up against Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco in Group C