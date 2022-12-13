39 minutes ago

Former Ghana world coach, James Kwesi Appiah, has praised the performance of the African teams at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, stressing that they achieved a surprise and will return to the next World Cup quickly.

Tunisia, Cameroon, and Ghana beat France, Brazil and South Korea respectively in the first round, while Morocco and Senegal qualified for the quarter-finals.

While Morocco has defied all odds to reach the semi-finals for the first time for an African nation at the FIFA World Cup after beating Portugal

“This edition of the Cup bore great surprises, with teams from continents such as Africa and Asia achieving historic victories over large European teams and similar ones from Latin America, and this is what added fun to the football game.” ".

The Ghanaian coach, who spent more than two seasons in the Sudanese league, added, "The African teams were able to surprise the world, and it was not that easy, but gradually African football will develop into something better."

Appiah, who led the Ghana national team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, concluded: "The African teams played well and with great ambition, and they will return quickly and better in the next edition of the World Cup."