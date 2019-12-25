16 minutes ago

Sogne Yacouba has emerged as the leading brand or player in the local league that is most appealing to soccer fans in the Ghana Premier League.

This is per a research conducted by African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC).

According to the research, the Burkinabe import is the most exciting player in the Ghana Premier League.

The report which was released on the eve of Christmas sees Kotoko's Burkinabe import lead with a staggering 16% and closely followed by his teammate and Asante Kotoko goalie Felix Annan who garnered 15%.

Other players in the list includes Emmanuel Gyamfi who had 11% with Ashgold captain Shafiu Mumuni closely behind him with 7%.

The other three players ranked each had 6% with Kotoko's Justice Blay, Hearts of Oak duo of Abdul Manaf Umar and Joseph Esso completing the list.

All other players combined had 33% in the survey of interest in players conducted by the research and statistics organization.

The ASC Ghana Premier League Report is a research document with insights into consumer/fan behaviour about the Ghana Premier league in relation to revenue opportunities and possibilities.

It focuses on Interest and Awareness, Patronage and Consumption and Commerce.