29 minutes ago

A student, suspected to have masterminded the fire that gutted Oppong Memorial Senior High School (OMESS) dormitory, has escaped from police grips.

Luv FM’s Nana Asenso Mensah, who reported the issue, said the suspect escaped from the police vehicle while they were being transported to the police station.

This was after school authorities reported the suspect as being behind what is alleged to be arson.

Bekwai District Police Commander, Superintendent Ebenezer Benson, who confirmed the news, said the police have since picked six students for investigation.

He added that, investigation is still underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Background

Over 300 students of the school which is situated at Kokofu in Ashanti Region, were displaced as the fire ravaged the school’s boy's dormitory on Thursday.

There were no casualties as students were in class at the time of the blaze which, however, destroyed education materials and other property.

The headmaster of the school, Prince Charles described the situation as a big blow as he laments, the school already faced acute accommodation and classroom deficit.

“We already have dormitory deficit, so this situation is a terrible blow to us but we still have to find a way to accommodate the affected students, so we will house some of them at other dormitories and the rest will be sleeping the classrooms until we come up with a long-standing solution,” Mr. Charles said.

