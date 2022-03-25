4 hours ago

The Wa Magistrate Court has for the second time remanded 61-year-old Abdul Rahman Yunusah, the man alleged to have shot and killed a former lecturer of the Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University, Stephen Mane.

The shooting incident also resulted in the death of an assistant registrar of the Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies and left several others injured.

The court took the decision after the prosecutor, John Kobina Badu, prayed it to remand the 61-year-old for the police to further investigate the case.

Abdul Rahman Yunusah, a businessman and a former Wa All Stars team manager, who is to reappear before the court on April 14, 2022, has been charged with two counts of murder and three counts of causing harm.

Meanwhile, the family of Mr. Stephen Mane one of the two persons killed in the shooting incident over a parcel of land in Wa, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and Director-General of the CID to intervene to ensure justice is served.

64-year-old Stephen Mane, a retired lecturer at the Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University, lost his life while four others sustained various degrees of injuries in a shooting, which occurred on March 17, 2022, over an alleged family land dispute in Wa.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has taken over investigations into the case.

“The CID Headquarters has taken over the investigation into circumstances leading to a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Wa, that claimed one life,” police said in a statement.

