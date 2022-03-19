1 hour ago

Police in the Northern Region has assured that the suspect involved in the assault on the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) staff will be apprehended.

The police say they will continue to investigate the matter between residents of Koblimahagu and the electricity distributing company over allegations of power theft.

A NEDCo staff sustained cutlass wounds by a resident after power theft was discovered in their home.

The Assemblyman for the Koblimahgu Electoral Area, Mohammed Ahmed was on March 17, 2022, arrested and subsequently granted bail following his arrest for allegedly preventing police officers from breaking into the homes of the suspect.

In an interview with, the Northern Regional Crime Officer Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga indicated that the perpetrators must not be shielded.

“The exact thing that happened was that the Assemblyman obstructed the work of the police that were on duty to arrest a suspect and search his house. He came out with dogs to threaten, and chase them away. Information we have is that the Assemblyman who promised to help with the search of the suspect and has been visiting the VRA, giving them information on the whereabouts of the suspect, all of a sudden made you turn. When we invited him, his responses were a confirmation of what our police said.”

“We caused his arrest to assist with investigations. Possibly, he is harbouring him so that he does not come forward to be arrested. Yes, he has been granted bail as it is his right. However, the investigation is still ongoing.”

Staff in Tamale withdrew some services in September 2021 following similar attacks and the vandalization of their Tamale Area Office by some youth in Tamale.

Yesterday, March 17, 2022, NEDCo suspended its withdrawal of power supply to the Tamale Area following intervention from the National Regional Minister and engagements with some stakeholders.

Source: citifmonline