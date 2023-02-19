6 hours ago

One person believed to be an armed robber was knocked down and killed after his gang attacked a fuel station at Gomoa Ojobi and attempted to snatch a Range Rover at the robbery scene.

The armed men numbering about six with face masks and weapons stormed the filling station on the night of February 18 and fired several warning shots to scare off bystanders and staff of the filling station before robbing the attendants.

A police source said one of the robbers after successfully robbing the filling station decided to snatch the Range Rover which was heading toward Accra but was hit by the driver of the vehicle resulting in his death.

The other five robbers however bolted with mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

The remains of the suspected robber have therefore been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital while the Gomoa Dominase Police Command has also commissioned investigations into the robbery.

Source: citifmonline