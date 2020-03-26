1 hour ago

Although the government has set up various measures to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ghana, it seems less attention has been given to the country's toll stations.

A former National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo- Mensah, has expressed concerns about why the toll centres are still in operation at a time when the West African nation is fighting harder to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in a telephone interview on 'Efa Woho', a flagship morning show program, aired on Accra based Dadi 101.1 FM and hosted by Abena Opokuaa Ahwenie, Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, urged the government to immediately suspend the payment of tolls at the various toll booths across the country.

In his analysis, he said the country's current manual system of making payment at the toll houses is not helpful. He explained that cash is notoriously covered with viruses and have the tendency to lead the spread of the deadly disease.

"...The gov't should suspend it, we shouldn't be paying tolls in this era. For now, the gov't shouldn't think about the negative economic impact on the nation, the U.S gov't is even giving emergency cash aid to its citizens for staying at home ...so if the gov't suspends paying of tolls, there wouldn't be any problem, it should be suspended for the meantime, otherwise, this is where we'll be transferring the virus", said Brigadier Nunoo- Mensah.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information, Hon Lawyer Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed that the government may resort to restrictions in some parts of Ghana, in bid to halt the spread of the dreadful virus.

He said, locking down some parts of the country is on the government's paper as one of the key measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Currently, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana, have jumped from 68 to 132. The death toll, however, remains 3, thus according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).