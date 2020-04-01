47 minutes ago

The media rights holders of the Ghana Premier League StarTimes are reeling from the suspension of the Ghana Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Major Sporting activities the world over has grounded to a halt with the Ghana Premier League no exception as the COVID-19 pandemic bites hard.

The Head of Marketing at StarTimes Ghana Limited, Mrs Akorfa Djakui Banson says that the coronavirus induced break has had a toll on the companies finances.

She disclosed how the pandemic induced suspensionis having an impact on them in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma Fm.

"The impact is great because at StarTimes we are the media rights holders/partners of the Ghana Premier League.

"You know we deal with content and If the league is postponed then it means that we will not have any content for our viewers and this will impact negatively on our revenue in terms of subscription numbers and in terms of advert sales"

"For now it is a global pandemic but our legal team will hold talks with the GFA to see the way forward

"It's nobody's fault that has caused the league to be suspended because its a global pandemic but we will hold talks with the GFA to see the way forward" she added.