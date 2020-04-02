1 hour ago

Former Berekum Chelsea trainer Svetislav Tenasijevic claims he is the new coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.

He says he has been offered the phobian job by the top men of the club and will take over when the league resumes from the coronavirus induced break.

If the Serbian's claims are anything to go by then it means caretaker Edward Nii Odoom will be ousted from his current role.

Edward Nii Odoom has been in acting capacity at the club since former head coach Kim Grant was sacked in January.

Hearts have failed to confirm Nii Odoom as their substantive coach despite a decent job done so far at the helm of the club.

"I am ever ready to take up the Accra Hearts of Oak coaching job. A month ago, I had a call from some officials of the club asking me to take over the vacant position," he is quoted by Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

"I will soon return to Ghana to take over the Hearts of Oak job."

The Serbian trainer has in the past coached Ashgold and Berekum Chelsea.