The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has congratulated sprinter Benjamin Azamati, the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers, the senior national team the Black Stars for qualifying to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, respectively.

Azamati and three boxers from the Black Bombers camp gave off some impressive performances to grab their Tokyo 2020 tickets.

Benjamin Azamati on Friday broke Leo Myles-Mills’ 22-year old national 100m record with 9.97s clocking at Texas Relays, Austin USA.

Azamati is the first man to break 10 secs barrier this season with 9.97sec and thus becomes the World Leader, National Record Holder and gains qualification to the Tokyo Olympic Games joining compatriots Joseph Paul Amoah and Nadia Eke who already have booked their tickets.

“SWAG acknowledges the performances of the athletics team and salutes your great feat, ” the association said in a statement.

Black Bombers, Samuel Takyi (Featherweight), Sulemanu Tetteh (Flyweight) and Shakul Samed (Light Heavyweight) have also qualified for the Olympics despite the numerous challenges before and during the qualifiers.

The Black Bombers have proved that, they are the trail blazers of Ghana at the multi-sport events as records shows that they have won three of the four medals Ghana had won at the Olympics.

“SWAG is delighted with the enviable feats of these young and courageous young men”.

The senior national football team the Black Stars on the other hand displayed a courageous performance to hold the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations football tourney in Cameroon.

“When many thought it was herculean and unsurmountable the Black Stars held South Africa making the last qualifier a mere formality”.

SWAG trust that your focus will lead you to break the AFCON trophy drough t.

SWAG is convinced that these teams will follow the footsteps of their predecessors if given needed resources and opportunities to train adequately for their respective competitions.

As a nation we have a perfect opportunity to improve on our records in boxing at the Games but this can only be guaranteed through adequate preparations in the right training competitive environment.

We, therefore, urge the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to provide the teams with the needed resources to prepare and deliver at the Olympic Games and AFCON.

Corporate Ghana is also being encouraged to provide support to the teams as they set out to make Ghana proud.

Source : www.swagghana.com