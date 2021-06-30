1 hour ago

President of the Sports Writers Association Ghana( SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has lauded Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku for a stellar job done so far since assuming office.

The former Executive Director of Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku was elected as the GFA President in a fiercely contested elections in October 2019.

According Kwabena Yeboah, Kurt inherited a very turbulent GFA after the Anas expose which comatose Ghana football and just as he could get things back on track the COVID-19 came to halt football once again.

But his administration have been able to organize the Premier League and all other leagues which has generated a lot of excitement and enthusiasm.

"I think that the Ghana Football Association led by Kurt Okraku have done a wonderful job. And I think that Kurt has exceeded my expectations." he told Kumasi based Hello FM.

"I say this in the context that he took over the reign of Ghana football at a very very difficult time. This was after the Anas' Expose where Ghana didn't play for over one year. And then as soon as we started a new era COVID-19 issues came in.

So we went off for a very long time and for Kurt to come on board to organise our football to this level, Premier division, first division, second division, women's league and to whip up that interest to this level and to bring back the love, I think it's been wonderful."

He quickly add that it has not been all rosy for Kurt and his administration as they have been some lows as well.

"Having said that, I have not suggested for a moment that it has been absolutely flourishing. I have had my criticism against him, in certain regard but I think that overall he deserves a great deal of commendation."

"I'm very very excited about what he has done so far and I am hoping that he would continue on this trajectory" he said.