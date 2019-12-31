The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) has released the 2019 sports top performers for honors for the 45th SWAG Awards to be held in Accra.
The 45th MTN SWAG Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Center in the New Year.
Full List Below :
Personality of the Year
Richard Oblitey Commey
4X100mts Relay Team
Botso Nkegbe
National Team of the Year
Weightlifting
4×4 Relay Team
Footballer of the Year (Male)
Jordan Ayew
Mubarak Wakaso
Thomas Partey
Footballer of the Year (Female)
Grace Asantewaa
Janet Egyiri
Elizabeth Addo
Footballer of the Player (Local)
Joseph Esso
Felix Annan
Shafiu Mumuni
Coach of the Year
Nii Otoo Larkyne (Weightlifting)
Professional Boxer of the Year
Richard Oblitey Commey
Amateur Boxer of the Year
Shakul Samed
Female Athlete of the Year
Nadia Eke (Triple Jumper)
Deborah Acquah (Long Jumper)
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa (High Jumper)
Male Athlete of the Year
Joseph Paul Amoah (4x100m Relay Team)
Benjamin Kwaku Azamati (4x100m Relay Team)
Para-Athlete of the Year
Raphael Botsyo NkegbTam
Table Tennis Player of the Year
Emmanuel Commey
Prospect of the Year
Rose Amoanimaa
Nuhu Gado Ibrahim
Grace Obour
Rugby Player of the Year
Anita Halm – Female
Alex Dorpenyo – Male
Armwrestler of the Year
Derrick Kwakye – Male
Grace Mintah – Female
Weightlifters of the Year
Christian Amoah(Male)
Winnifred Ntumi(Female)
Hockey Player of the Year (Male)
Ernest Opoku
Emmanuel Ankomah
Eugene Acheampong
Hockey Player of the Year (Female)
Mavis Berko
Elizabeth Opoku
Nafisatu Umaru
SWAG TOP 5
Armwrestling
Badminton
Weightlifting
Athletics
Rugby
Dedication and Valour
Saani Dendem – Anokye Stars
Professional Golfer of the Year
Vincent Torgah
Emos Korblah
Kojo Barnni
Taekwondo Athlete of the Year
Henrietta Naa Ayele Armah – Female
Benson Nii Adom Addo – Male
Special and Meritorious Awards
Oteng Aboagye
Abdul Haye Yartey
Richard Akporkavie
Nii Odartey Lamptey
Beach Volleyball Team
Corporate Award
MTN
ABL
Ghana Gas
Goil
TT Brothers
President’s Award
Hon Joe Aggrey
Oheneba Charles
