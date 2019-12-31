3 hours ago

The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) has released the 2019 sports top performers for honors for the 45th SWAG Awards to be held in Accra.

The 45th MTN SWAG Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Center in the New Year.

Full List Below :

Personality of the Year

Richard Oblitey Commey

4X100mts Relay Team

Botso Nkegbe

National Team of the Year

Weightlifting

4×4 Relay Team

Footballer of the Year (Male)

Jordan Ayew

Mubarak Wakaso

Thomas Partey

Footballer of the Year (Female)

Grace Asantewaa

Janet Egyiri

Elizabeth Addo

Footballer of the Player (Local)

Joseph Esso

Felix Annan

Shafiu Mumuni

Coach of the Year

Nii Otoo Larkyne (Weightlifting)

Professional Boxer of the Year

Richard Oblitey Commey

Amateur Boxer of the Year

Shakul Samed

Female Athlete of the Year

Nadia Eke (Triple Jumper)

Deborah Acquah (Long Jumper)

Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa (High Jumper)

Male Athlete of the Year

Joseph Paul Amoah (4x100m Relay Team)

Benjamin Kwaku Azamati (4x100m Relay Team)

Para-Athlete of the Year

Raphael Botsyo NkegbTam

Table Tennis Player of the Year

Emmanuel Commey

Prospect of the Year

Rose Amoanimaa

Nuhu Gado Ibrahim

Grace Obour

Rugby Player of the Year

Anita Halm – Female

Alex Dorpenyo – Male

Armwrestler of the Year

Derrick Kwakye – Male

Grace Mintah – Female

Weightlifters of the Year

Christian Amoah(Male)

Winnifred Ntumi(Female)

Hockey Player of the Year (Male)

Ernest Opoku

Emmanuel Ankomah

Eugene Acheampong

Hockey Player of the Year (Female)

Mavis Berko

Elizabeth Opoku

Nafisatu Umaru

SWAG TOP 5

Armwrestling

Badminton

Weightlifting

Athletics

Rugby

Dedication and Valour

Saani Dendem – Anokye Stars

Professional Golfer of the Year

Vincent Torgah

Emos Korblah

Kojo Barnni

Taekwondo Athlete of the Year

Henrietta Naa Ayele Armah – Female

Benson Nii Adom Addo – Male

Special and Meritorious Awards

Oteng Aboagye

Abdul Haye Yartey

Richard Akporkavie

Nii Odartey Lamptey

Beach Volleyball Team

Corporate Award

MTN

ABL

Ghana Gas

Goil

TT Brothers

President’s Award

Hon Joe Aggrey

Oheneba Charles