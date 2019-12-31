The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) has released the 2019 sports top performers for honors for the 45th SWAG Awards to be held in Accra.

The 45th MTN SWAG Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Center in the New Year.

Full List Below :

Personality of the Year

Richard Oblitey Commey
4X100mts Relay Team
Botso Nkegbe
National Team of the Year

Weightlifting
4×4 Relay Team
Footballer of the Year (Male)

Jordan Ayew
Mubarak Wakaso
Thomas Partey

Footballer of the Year (Female)

Grace Asantewaa
Janet Egyiri
Elizabeth Addo
Footballer of the Player (Local)

Joseph Esso
Felix Annan
Shafiu Mumuni
Coach of the Year

Nii Otoo Larkyne (Weightlifting)
Professional Boxer of the Year

Richard Oblitey Commey
Amateur Boxer of the Year

Shakul Samed
Female Athlete of the Year

Nadia Eke (Triple Jumper)
Deborah Acquah (Long Jumper)
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa (High Jumper)
Male Athlete of the Year

Joseph Paul Amoah (4x100m Relay Team)
Benjamin Kwaku Azamati (4x100m Relay Team)
Para-Athlete of the Year

Raphael Botsyo NkegbTam

Table Tennis Player of the Year

Emmanuel Commey
Prospect of the Year

Rose Amoanimaa
Nuhu Gado Ibrahim
Grace Obour

Rugby Player of the Year

Anita Halm – Female
Alex Dorpenyo – Male
Armwrestler of the Year

Derrick Kwakye – Male
Grace Mintah – Female
Weightlifters of the Year

Christian Amoah(Male)
Winnifred Ntumi(Female)
Hockey Player of the Year (Male)

Ernest Opoku
Emmanuel Ankomah
Eugene Acheampong
Hockey Player of the Year (Female)

Mavis Berko
Elizabeth Opoku
Nafisatu Umaru
SWAG TOP 5

Armwrestling
Badminton
Weightlifting
Athletics
Rugby
Dedication and Valour

Saani Dendem – Anokye Stars
Professional Golfer of the Year

Vincent Torgah
Emos Korblah
Kojo Barnni
Taekwondo Athlete of the Year

Henrietta Naa Ayele Armah – Female
Benson Nii Adom Addo – Male

Special and Meritorious Awards

Oteng Aboagye
Abdul Haye Yartey
Richard Akporkavie
Nii Odartey Lamptey
Beach Volleyball Team
Corporate Award

MTN
ABL
Ghana Gas
Goil
TT Brothers
President’s Award

Hon Joe Aggrey
Oheneba Charles