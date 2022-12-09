1 hour ago

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has condemned the misogynist utterances made by popular Onua FM/TV presenter Captain Smart.

After Ghana's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stages, he disclosed that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) must bar all female Sports journalists from covering and following the Black Stars.

His unguarded comments impugning that these female Sports journalist sleep with the players has since gone viral on social media.

SWAG has urged his employer Media General to make their employee render an unqualified apology to all female sports journalists for his unsavory comments.

The Sports Writer's body bemoaned the unfortunate and distasteful comments that were made by the ace presenter on his show.

They also added that no female presenter while doing her duty in Qatar acted unprofessionally as claimed by the controversial presenter.

It also stated that they have begun an immediate engagement with Media General who is the parent company of Onua TV and the said presenter.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: