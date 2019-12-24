1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Andre Ayew was the subject of special praise from several Swansea City fans following his latest heroics for the Wales club in the Championship.

Ayew’s winner against Luton Town sparked wild celebrations from the Swansea players, fans and coaching staff at the stadium.

This excitement spread onto social media where the Jack Army could barely contain their joy.

The Black Stars captain’s crucial goal this weekend was just one in a series of important strikes for the Welsh Club in the Championship this season.

He has scored five goals in his last six games and eight in total, in the league.

None of the previous nine was, however, as dramatic as Saturday’s 82nd-minute chested finish which took Swansea 6th.

The side’s fans on Twitter shared in the joy with many praising Ayew for his form.

"You were outstanding today. Winning headers against their nine foot central defenders. 👏👏",a fan tweeted after the game.

"What a player! Insane again André, please stay in January! We need you! Class game today, keep it up, YJB!", another fan tweeted.

"Not being dramatic Andre, but you are a god in human form", another tweet read.