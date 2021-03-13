3 hours ago

Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper has been waxing lyrical about his influential forward Andre Ayew about his impact on the team in their Championship run in.

The Ghana international has scored five goals in his last four appearances, with four of those goals being from the penalty spot.

Ayew's goals have helped his side gain additional seven points in game against Stoke and Middlesbrough as they aim to snatch an automatic promotion to the English Premier League.

Ayew, who is also the vice skipper for the Swans has experience of big Champions League and World Cup games and head coach Cooper believes the Ghanaian’s big-game know-how is an asset to a youthful squad.

“Andre has always been an important player for us, with the player he is and the difference he can make in games,” said Cooper.

“He, like everyone else, is only focused on keeping it going. He is getting a few goals at the moment, and he is there for the big moments.

“We hope we can create a few more big moments for him creating and scoring goals.

“He brings a lot to the table for us, he is a big player, but it is important we stay focused on the job in hand, look at what comes next and treat that as the most important thing.

“Andre has the experience, he is 31 and has played on big stages throughout his career, including international football.

“He likes to give back so he is forever sharing his thoughts and experiences with us.

“He is a real team player, he is very much part of the culture, he is always looking to guide and help the young players and he is a real positive influence.

“We are lucky to have experienced players who are really good people, guys like Ryan Bennett and Korey Smith have added to that, we also have someone like Wayne Routledge who sets a great example,” he added.

Andre Ayew has scored 14 goals for the Championship side. Swansea City are currently sitting 3rd with 66 points with a game at hand.

The Swans will play Luton Town on Saturday.