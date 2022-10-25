9 minutes ago

Former Ghana youth winger Sadik Ibrahim has been applauded by a Swedish portal for his outstanding contribution to their 2-1 win over Malmo FF.

According to svenskafans.com, the Ghanaian winger was unplayable for the 82 minutes that he lasted in the game.

After a stuttering spell at FC Nordsjaelland, the former Right to Dream Academy prospect moved to the Swedish side in February this year.

Sadik Ibrahim lasted till the 82nd minute before he was taken off for teammate Turgott.

Goals from Olden Larsen and Gustafson gave BK Hacken a two-goal lead before Beijmo grabbed a consolation for Malmo with the assist coming from Emmanuel Lomotey.

At the Swedish side, he has been integral in their quest for the title as he has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 16 matches.

The Swedish portal had this to say about Sadik Ibrahim:

It might not really count as a mismatch but Ibrahim Sadiq had a game advantage on every light blue shirt that came close.

He was simply better than the entire Malmö FF.

It's been a long time since I've seen a player be so good in a match.

If the Malmö players went hard at the back, Sadiq turned them away, if they didn't go up at the back, Sadiq came right back with speed.

Poor Oscar Lewicki had no easy task trying to stop Sadiq in attack after attack. The 2-0 goal was an example of Sadiq's brilliance.

It started with Sadiq being strong in his body and with good balance holding off a Malmö player outside Häcken's penalty area and then Sadiq drove the ball at a high but not too high pace and passed to an overlapping Rygaard who played in to Samuel who scored.

It is five-plus efforts like this that make foreign clubs interested. Hope hope hope we get to keep Ibra. It can be magical to see Ibra play together with Benie Traore next season, then it will go away!