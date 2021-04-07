28 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has stated in a statement released that it will enforce a decision arrived at by the appeals committee directing lower tier side Swedru All Blacks to pay their former coach Andy Sinason his outstanding monies owed him.

In a statemenr released by the GFA on Wednesday it reads “Following a letter from Coach Sinason to the GFA that Swedru All Blacks FC have not paid him fully, the Ghana Football Association shall begin the deductions from the accumulated points of Swedru All Black FC until the Club fully pays all outstanding amounts owed its former coach Andy Nana Sinason”

“This is in accordance with the Enforcement decision by the GFA Disciplinary Committee dated January 12, 2021 which was confirmed by a decision of the GFA Appeals Committee”

“Per the ruling, Swedru All Blacks is expected to pay Coach Andy Nana Sinason an amount of Ghc18,800. However, the Club has only paid an amount of Ghc10,000 and has failed to pay the remaining amount”

“Pursuant to the decisions, Competitions Department shall deduct three points from the club’s accumulated points for each subsequent match played without any further communication to Swedru All Blacks.”