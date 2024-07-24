4 hours ago

The illuminating T&A Stadium in Tarkwa, which has been undergoing a major upgrade since 2020, will officially be inaugurated on August 16.

The US$16.2 million renovation and upgrade of the Tarkwa and Abosso (T&A) Sports Stadium in the Western Region is now complete.

The project, initiated in early 2020 by Gold Fields Ghana Limited through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, will be handed over to the Tarkwa Municipal Assembly on Friday, August 16.

Ghana's Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the Special Guest of Honour, with numerous dignitaries, including GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, in attendance.

The construction firm Michelette Company Limited, contracted to renovate the now modern 10,400-seater capacity stadium, and Top Technocrats Ghana Limited, the consultant for the new edifice, are putting the final touches on the stadium in preparation for a test match between Medeama and Hearts of Oak.

The project involved various partners, including the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, Sports Council, Churches, Medeama Football Club, Chiefs, and other interested parties.

The newly constructed Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium (TnA) will be the first in Ghana to feature a digital pitch advertising board.

This innovative addition, provided by Gold Fields Ghana Ltd., promises to revolutionize stadium advertising and enhance the experience for both spectators and advertisers.

The state-of-the-art digital advertising panel, with its advanced technology and dynamic display capabilities, aims to captivate audiences and offer an immersive advertising platform.

The 10,000-seater capacity stadium, which is fully covered, is estimated to cost $16 million and is funded by Gold Fields Ghana Limited.

The stadium is expected to act as an economic invigorator and contribute to strengthening the image of the mining town.

The revamped venue will also feature complete seating capacity and include redesigning the pitch, VIP and media stands, ticket booths, drainage systems, and other facilities.

The completion of the TnA Stadium is an exciting prospect for the region, promising enhanced sports infrastructure and community engagement opportunities.