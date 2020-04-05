1 hour ago

Ghana's -80Kg athlete, Michael Nii Armah Davidson has joined many athletes across the globe in the campaign to fight against the deadly Coronavirus in Ghana and the World at large with the hashtag, #KickCoronavirusAway.

With Presidential directive to suspend all sporting activities after Ghana's first 2 cases early March and further suspension of many Championships across the globe, Michael in a Dobok showcased a Placard with the Caption 'Let Pray for the World against CoronaVirus'

Michael among other athletes in Ghana had plans to participate in International Open Championships after participating at the 8th Fujairah Open in Dubai in January.

Nii Armah (@davidson4158 on Twitter) with his caption, is believing in God and Trusting that Prayers can work the Miracle of wiping away #Covid19 from the earth in an interview with TalksenseSports.

"We all know it's difficult times for the country and the world at large. And I believe most of us have faith in God. He's the creator of Heaven and Earth and knows everything. We only have to be fervent in Prayers to #KickCoronaVirusAway."

"Apart from the national Prayers that was observed, we must all individually Pray and God will listen to us because we as athletes need to be alive to compete," Davidson added.

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation started the year with a School 2 School Taekwondo Campaign and have several activities for the year.

Michael, whose personal training at the beach has been shattered has however called on other national athletes to join the campaign and help #KickCoronavirusAway.

Ghana has so far recorded 834 cases, with 99 recoveries and 9 death.