Lawrence Ofori Tweasam, Joshua Nii Ayettey and Michael Davidson made themselves and the country proud by successfully participating in the 8th Fujairah Open in the United Arab Emirates.

Making his maiden appearance in any International Championship, Tweasam who competed out of his weight (-63Kg instead of -58Kg) finished at the round 16 stage after losing 5-20 to .Glasnovic Leon of Coroacia.

Spirited Ofori Tweasam at the round of 64 won 23 -05 against Jamal Omar (UAE) and went on to defeat Abdelhalim Ali of UAE 25-06 at the round of 32 before losing his next fight at the event which ended on Sunday, February 3, 2020.

Michael Davidson in the -80Kg also made a huge step in his first International scene, finishing at the round of 16 after losing 5-18 to Almabrouk Ali Mabrouk of Saudi Arabia.

Enthusiastic Davidson saw off stiff competition from Indian Shokeen Rohit, winning 11-5 at the round 32 stage before losing eventually.

Unfortunately, Joshua Nii Ayettey lost his first shot, 8-26 to Indian Dagur Sagar Kumar in the round of 32.

Coach, Andrews Ahiagah who believes they've gained exposure and experience, attributed their inability to reach the medal zone to the inexperience in the Gen 2 scoring system.

"The Gen 2 system is a different ball game all together. Scoring in the Gen 2 is different from Gen 1. As you and I know, it's the Gen 1 that we are using here in Ghana. Athletes from other countries who were exposed to the Gen 2 were finding it easy to score whiles we needed to study the system for sometime. This brought the morale of the players down. But in all we did our best and atleast we came back with some experience and exposure. we will continue to train hard and do our best to raise the flag of Ghana in Taekwondo."

It has indeed been an eye opener as Ghana seeks to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Andrews, and Joshua had earlier been certified as Level 1 coaches in the 2-Day WT course which ended on January 27.

The trio together with their Coach, Andrews Ahiagah and Manager, Winfred Ayittey arrived back to Ghana on Monday, February 3, 2020.