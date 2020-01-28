2 hours ago

Two Ghanaians, Andrews Ahiagah and Joshua Nii Ayettey were among a total of 143 participants who successfully completed a World Taekwondo (WT) level 1 Coach Certification Course at Fujairah on Monday, January 27, 2020.

The 2-day Course which precedes the 8th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship saw participants benefit from WT GMS, Games Management, Medical Anti-doping, WT History & Culture, Safe guarding, Emergency cases and WT Structure & Administration and Competition PSS/ Scorebaord from resource persons; Ms Bekkali Lamyaa, Mr Mohammed Ishaka, and Dr Bassem Alsayed.

Sharing his experience to TalksenseSports, Coach Andrews Ahiagah, also known as 'CO' revealed their challenges at the 2-day course.

“It was good. Our biggest challenge was the explanations that was done in Arabic. We had to find someone who speaks English to come to our aid. One guy called Trek Habaib from Abu Dhabi was there for us throughout the course ‘Much respect for him’. Most of the things was from the WT competition rules which I was familiar with and was also treated during the national licensing course back home. In all, it was a good experience.”

“I believe in sharing of knowledge. Even before coming for this course I sometimes pass by the stadium to help the national team in training. I am ever ready to share the knowledge acquired with athletes and even coaches who are willing to learn.” He added

The Course, organized by the UAE Taekwondo Federation and promoted by the World Taekwondo saw participants from UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Yemen, Netherlands, Great Britain, Pakistan, Egypt, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Tunisia and Ukraine.

Athlete, now Coach Joshua Nii Ayettey also shared his moments.

“I feel very excited because I have achieved another goal. It’s my dream to become an Olympian, World champion or a Coach in the future. I will also impact all I have learnt into the current and future athletes by providing and supporting them to become good athletes and coaches in future.”

The Ghanaian contingent will now focus on the Championship slated for Friday, January 31 through to Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City.

While Coach Andrews Ahiagah spoke about his expectations ahead of the championship for the 3 athletes (Joshua, Davidson & Lawrence), Joshua revealed how he will apply what he’s learnt going into the WT G2 ranked Championship.

“Even though it is first time International championship outside Ghana for some of them, I have high hopes that they will perform very well. It is my hope we come back with medals, exposure and experience.” Said Coach Andrews.

“I was an athlete and now a coach which is a good combination for me. I will exhibit all the things I have been taught by putting them into practice in the upcoming championship.” Joshua added.