Former Hearts of Oak great Bernard Don Bortey has expressed his sadness to news of the demise of ardent Hearts supporter Shomo Quayle.

He has however pleaded with the leadership of the club and supporters to work hand in hand to cater for the surviving wife and children of the late Hearts of Oak supporter.

Shomo Quaye a popular Hearts of Oak fanatic met his untimely death on Wednesday night at Abrepo- Kumasi when he was run over by a speeding sprinter vehicle.

The driver sped off without stopping but the seriously injured Quaye was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Speaking in an interview with Ashh FM, Bortey paid glowing tribute to the departed Shomo Quaye and urged the club to support the surviving family.

“He is a die-hard supporter and I say he should rest in peace”

“I will plead with the supporters and leaders that they should try their best to take care of his wife and children” he concluded.