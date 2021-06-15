1 hour ago

Ghanaians have been urged to support the national tree planting project to succeed as their lives depend on it.

The District Chief of North Dayi, Edmund Kudjoh Attah who made the call said the only way for the Green Ghana Project to succeed was for all citizens to take the project personal.

He said “It is one man one tree affair. We must take it personal. Each person must own the project and treat it as though his or her life depended on it. Else, when the last tree dies we will all die.”

The DCE made the appeal when he joined citizens in the North Dayi District to plant 10,000 trees in support of the Green Ghana Project.

To ensure the involvement of the residents, the assembly launched the tree planting program in three locations; Vakpo Todzi (waterfront), Vakpo township and Anfoega.

Kudjoh Attah appealed to traditional authorities, school management, students, heads of departments, local businesses among others to ensure they partake in the nationwide exercise.

This will improve the forest cover, preserve the environment and salvage the country from the devastating effects of climate change, he noted.

He called for all-hands-on-deck saying, “I entreat everyone of you to join hands with us to make the district greener because the best way of fighting climate change is to plant trees which will go a long way to help future generations.”

The District Assembly through the Agriculture department and the Forestry Commission will make seedlings available for interested parties at no fee, he added.

He implored that “We are supposed to own this project because the benefits will come to us. I Will be planting a tree and I expect you too to plant one, because when the last tree dies, the last man dies.

Mr. Kudjoh Attah also urged residents that when building their homes or commercial buildings, they should consider planting at least a tree.