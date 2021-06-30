25 minutes ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take immediate steps for calm to return in Ejura in the Ashanti Region following the death of a youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed.

Protesters took to the streets over the death of Mohammed, who was reportedly attacked by a mob over his social media activism.

Two people were shot dead in a clash between security personnel and protesters in Ejura on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mahama called for calm, adding a thorough investigation must be carried out into the incident.

“I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura. There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others,” he said.

He added: “I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed.

“I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Ejura community.”