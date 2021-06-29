1 hour ago

The National Commission for Civic Education, NCCE, has asked the Ghana Armed Forces to apply the appropriate sanctions to its officers found culpable in the shooting and killing of civilians at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Commission, the brutality meted out to protesting residents in Ejura was unjustified and unwarranted.

The NCCE insists the action has tarnished the image of the military and the country as a whole.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, and signed by its Chairperson, Ms. Josephine Nkrumah, the NCCE called for an in-depth investigation into the incidents, and said no officer should be shielded.

“Elements within the law enforcement agencies must not redefine violent extremism by their own acts, but must enforce law and order with acceptable professional standards. The actions of officers of law enforcement agencies must not bring into disrepute our national security or tarnish the image of Ghana.”

“The Commission calls for an in-depth investigation into the matter and entreats the heads of law enforcement agencies, particularly the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Army, whose officers are alleged to have committed this dastardly act, to take swift action against the perpetrators in the Ejura incident.”

Background

A social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on June 28.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two persons in connection with his death.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death sparked protests in Ejura and outrage online.

He was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

After the burial, some residents of Ejura were confronted by a team of police and military personnel, leading to the death of two persons who were shot by some soldiers. The Police claim the protestors had become rowdy and were pelting s the security personnel with stones.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it has commenced investigations into the incident.

President Akufo-Addo has since ordered the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery to carry out a public inquiry into the incident and report on it in 10 days.

Source: citifmonline.com