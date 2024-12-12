2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has incurred the wrath of some Ghanaians on social media after calling on the Electoral Commission to annul certain parliamentary results that in his view were declared unlawfully.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Afenyo-Markin clarified that some of the parliamentary results announced were not accurately collated, making them illegal.

He consequently urged the EC Chairperson to take appropriate and decisive action to resolve their concerns.

“The EC must take immediate steps to reverse these illegal declarations, which were not based on properly collated results. The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission should respond positively to the petitions and ensure that the rule of law is upheld,” he said.

In response to Afenyo-Markin's statement, some Ghanaian netizens have advised him to pursue the matter through legal channels and settle it in court, rather than requesting the EC to revoke the results.

He has faced ridicule and trolling on X, with some users suggesting that his approach of rushing to court to resolve matters should be properly followed.

Others argue that the loss of his seat as Majority Leader, following the NDC's significant win in the parliamentary elections, has affected him. They suggest that he is now attempting to overturn certain decisions in their favor to boost their numbers in Parliament.