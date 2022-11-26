2 hours ago

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has revealed that taking off Kudus Mohammed in Ghana's 3-2 defeat against Portugal was wrong.

The Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal on Thursday in their opening Group H game at Stadium 967 under controversial circumstances.

But Ghana gave the European giants a hard time as a late goal-line clearance saved Inaki Williams' goal-bound effort after robbing the Portugal goalkeeper.

Ghana conceded two goals from Rafael Leao and Joao Felix immediately after taking off Kudus Mohammed and Andre Ayew the two players who worked out Ghana's equalizer before a late consolation goal from Osman Bukari.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM in an interview the Legon Cities coach believes taking off Kudus Mohammed was a big mistake.

“We should have opened up the game after finding the equalizer. For me, changing Kudus was a bit wrong but probably the coach might have had a special reason why he did that, I can only imagine it was due to the yellow card he picked up.

“Kudus was on top of his game and we should have kept him for a while in my opinion. But maybe the coaches will give us some better explanation as to why they made those substitutions,” coach Maxwell Konadu said.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the match against South Korea on Monday before tackling Uruguay on December 2 at the Education City stadium.