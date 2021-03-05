1 hour ago

The two Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji have been sentenced to death by hanging after the court found them guilty of kidnapping and killing the four Takoradi girls.

They have been given 30 days within which they can appeal the sentence.

The two were found guilty by the jury at the Sekondi High Court Friday March 5, 2021.

The High Court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, an Appeals Court Judge with additional responsibility as High Court judge, gave the sentence after the 7-member jury founf them guilty.

