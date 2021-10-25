4 hours ago

Three people, who allegedly faked a kidnapping incident in Takoradi in the Western Region last Friday have been arrested by the police.

The suspects are in custody at the Takoradi Divisional Police Command.

They have been named as Joana Krah, aged 29; Susana Awortwe, aged 27 and Francis Eshun, aged 27.

They allegedly faked a kidnap and demanded a ransom of GH¢ 5,000.

A police statement dated Monday, October 25, 2021, issued by the Acting Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Mr Kwesi Ofori, said reports indicated that suspect Joana Krah conspired with the other two suspects, Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun, to feign her kidnapping on Friday, October 22, 2021, after which a call was placed to her adopted father in demand for the ransom.

When she became aware that her adopted father had reported to the Police and an extensive search had commenced to find her, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station, Saturday, October 23, to confess that she was only joking with her adopted father who was kidnapped.

Further Police investigations led to the arrest of suspects, Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun for their complicity.

The three suspects will be processed for court today, Monday, October 25, the police said.

“We are further advising the public to desist from the act of faking kidnapping for monetary gains since it is a criminal act. Such perpetrators will be dealt with in

accordance with the laws of the State,” the police statement added.