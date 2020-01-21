1 hour ago

The Talensi constituency wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked Mr. Christopher Boatbil, the District Chief Executive of the area to openly render an apology to Member of Parliament (MP), B.T. Baba, for making some distasteful comments about him.

The party has also demanded an apology from the DCE to the people of Talensi for calling them “illiterates”.

Mr. Christopher Boatbil is said have described the MP and people of the area as illiterate during a speech reported by A1 Radio, a local radio station in Bolgatanga.

Even though, the DCE has denied making such comments and cleared the air on the issue, the NDC is not happy and wants an immediate, open and unqualified apology from him.

In a statement signed and issued on Sunday by the constituency secretary, Zinekena Solomon T.T.B, and copied to our Upper East Regional Correspondent, the party expressed shock at the “insults” on the MP and people, stating it will not countenance any such act intended to bring into disrepute the good name of the MP and peace of the area.

The statement said Mr. Christopher Boatbil who sought to “score cheap political points” with his comments must immediately apologize to the MP and people of the area.

The party explained that the MP and people of Talensi did no wrong to deserve the invective language used on them, adding the MP had only gone to inspect some school projects in the constituency when the DCE descended on him with insults.

It said if the DCE thinks the projects that were inspected by B.T Baba are not his and were not initiated by him, he should provide facts to back his claims and desist from “the falsehoods he has been peddling on various platforms seeking to take undue credit of projects initiated, funded and completed by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama led NDC government”.

The statement also advised the DCE, saying “The NDC in Talensi would like to advise the DCE to abort his pregnancy of insults, arrogance and abusive language. We will further caution that, the DCE should eschew politics of insults to prevent possible response in equal measure as election 2020 draws closer”.

Below is the full statement.

TALENSI NDC DEMANDS AN IMMEDIATE UNQUALIFIED APOLOGY FROM THE DCE FOR TALENSI, HON. CHRISTOPHER BOATBIL.

The attention of the NDC in Talensi has been drawn to an article with a heading: " illiterate can do what you are doing - Talensi DCE tells MP," published on GhanaWeb sourced from a1radioonline.com, making rounds on social media. After reading the said article, the DCE for Talensi, Dr.

Christopher Boatbil Sormiteyema sought to score cheap political points by describing the Member of Parliament and the good people of Talensi as illiterates at Shia. What is the crime of the Hon. B.T. Baba and the good people of Talensi to have warrant this invective from the representative of President Nana Addo in Talensi. This virulent language exposes the immaturity of the DCE in contemporary politics.

To the best of our understanding, the only crime committed by the Honourable Member of Parliament of Talensi, Hon. B.T. Baba is his inspection of school projects in the constituency in December, 2019. Hence, his description as an illiterate.

The NDC in Talensi would state the records straight without equivocation as follow:

1. During the 2015 Talensi Constituency bye-election campaigns, constituents in the said communities where the schools are located requested for the school infrastructures from Hon. B.T. Baba who was a parliamentary candidate.

2. He (Hon. B.T. Baba) told the constituents that he will lobby for the projects if he is voted into office.

3. After elected as the Member of Parliament in 2015, he lobbied through GETFUND and GES with applications to secure the following school projects. These include:

a. 6-unit classroom block with axillary facilities in Namoalogo.

b. 3-unit classroom block in Sheaga.

c. 3-unit classroom block at Gbeogo JHS.

d. 2-unit classroom block in Tengzuk Nursery.

e. 6-unit classroom block at Balungu.

f. 2-unit classroom block at Pwalugu for a KG.

g. 3-unit classroom block at Kpale.

i. 2-unit classroom block at Baare (Sakpare).

j. 3-unit classroom block at Winkogo (Dapoore).

k. 3-unit classroom block at Sawaliga.

4. All these schools are at various stages of completion with the exception of about three where the contractors have visited the site and are about to commence work.

5. These projects preceded the coming into power of current NPP government.

The question is, what is wrong with the Talensi Lawmaker as a major stakeholder going round to inspect projects he lobbied for to ascertain the progress of work of such projects? Is it not ridiculous and outrageous for a DCE to question that all important exercise carried out by the Honorable Member of Parliament? Are we not the same people who have been complaining of delay of completion of projects and shoddy work done by some contractors? Mostly, lack of supervision and monitoring account for this canker leading to no value for money.

It, however, beats our imagination that a DCE with PhD would lower the bar of political discussion and societal engagements. He is busily dancing in the gutters alone. We may be attempted to believe that some people are carrying big heads punishing their necks if there is no reflection of their academic qualifications in development and nation building.

The NDC would like to dare the DCE to come out with contrary facts relative to the aforementioned schools lobbied by Hon. B.T. Baba. We also want to challenge him (DCE) to publish list of projects initiated and completed by the Nana Addo led NPP government in Talensi.

The NDC is keenly monitoring the falsehoods the DCE has been peddling on various platforms seeking to take undue credit of projects initiated, funded and completed by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama led NDC government. Well! The performing masquerade that tries too hard to outclass his colleagues will end up by exposing his anus.

In fact, the DCE can use all the abusive words on the good people of Talensi, but we will be anxiously waiting for the following:

1. The completion of the Talensi Community Day School at Yameriga.

2. The commencement of work of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam.

3. The one district, one factory.

4. The one village, one dam.

5. The one constituency, one million dollars which is in arrears of three years.

6. Regularization of the Talensi mining for the youth.

7. Provision of furniture in the various basic schools.

8. The payment of locked up money with banks collapsed by his (Boatbil) NPP government.

9. The jobs the NPP promised Talensi of.

10. Connect remaining communities to the national grid etc.

The NDC in Talensi would like to advise the DCE to abort his pregnancy of insults, arrogance and abusive language. We will further caution that, the DCE should eschew politics of insults to prevent possible response in equal measure as election 2020 draws closer.

The rank and file of NDC in Talensi will conduct issue-based campaign with considerable level of cognisance of the peace and security of Talensi. We would continue to demonstrate high level of tolerance, respect and humility to maintain the peace and stability enjoyed by all constituents. However, we would like to send a strong signal that the NDC would never and ever tolerate any form of intimidation from any government official.

We shall appropriately resist any form of intimidation with all our might.

We call on the DCE to render an unqualified apology to the Honourable Member of Parliament who has jealously guided and protected his integrity through out his life. He must also render same apology to the respected people of Talensi and refrain from such comments in the future.

............Signed............

Zinekena Solomon T.T.B.,

Talensi Constituency Secretary.

0246180297/0208374440.