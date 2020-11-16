1 hour ago

But for their finishing it would have been a different story to talk about on Monday morning as Kumasi Asante Kotoko were totally out played and out foxed by the brilliant Eleven Wonders team on Sunday evening.

For a stranger who did not know who Kotoko was, he/she would have mistaken Techiman Eleven Wonders the away side as Kotoko as they were the better side in all aspects of the game.

It was painful, dreadful to watch for any Kotoko fan talk more of neutrals as the porcupine warriors struggled to string their passes together or create chances.

Kotoko took the lead through a fortuitous gift to striker Kwame Poku in the 54th minute before an equalizer from Prince Okraku in the 77th minute of the game.

Speaking during the post match press conference, Ignatius Osei Fosu says that talent wise his team is at par with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and so they are equals and that its only the size of the club and its pedigree that makes them bigger than Eleven Wonders.

“Everybody thinks Asante Kotoko will win the league, so if we can draw with them, it means that we are equal,” Coach Osei Fosu said after the game.

“Their pedigree is big in Africa, their pedigree is big in Ghana, but when it comes to talent, we can match them boot for boot. And everybody on TV in the world and everybody in the stadium can testify to that,”

Kotoko's insipid display has sent shock through its supporters as they have began questioning the work of head coach Maxwell Konadu.

The porcupine warriors will on match day two face Berekum Chelsea.