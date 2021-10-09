5 hours ago

Newly promoted Real Tamale United (RTU) are assembling a winsome team as they bid to stay in the Ghana Premier League for the upcoming campaign.

RTU have reportedly reached an agreement with Steadfast FC for the transfer of talented young Ghanaian player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

He was the crown jewel of the Black Satellites squad that won the African Youth Championship this year in Mauritania and also finished the tourney as the best player.

After his spectacular form he was linked with deals to Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon and was also close to joining Bayer Leverkusen but the German club pulled out of the deal citing an untenable behaviour from the players representatives.

The player continued with his career in the Division One League with Steadfast FC where he shone scoring goals for fun but will now play in the Premier League with RTU as the clubs have reportedly reached an agreement with an announcement set to be made in the coming days.

Currently the talented midfielder is in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the double header in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe and even scored twice in a friendly match against Soccer Intellectuals on Wednesday.