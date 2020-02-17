1 hour ago

National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has criticized the ruling government for failing the Ghanaian electorate.

He said the numerous promises made prior to the ruling government's coming to power have not seen the light of day.

“Akufo-Addo said I don’t believe in taxation . . . they said they will move Ghana from taxation to production, has the promise been fulfilled? Apart from insignificant taxes that have been removed what else has been done?” he rhetorically asked.

Sammy Gyamfi who was speaking on 'Me Man Nti' programme with host Adakabre Frimpong Manso added: “We remember all the big lectures led by Dr Bawumia; they said the cedi was depreciating because of bad leadership and that under Bawumia, the economic whiz-kid of the NPP, the cedi will appreciate. Now look at how the cedi is performing under talkative Bawumia . . . we have been moved from taxation to more and more taxation and unfortunately, after all the taxes, there is nothing to show for it.”

