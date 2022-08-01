1 hour ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Randy Abbey says that talks about the Asantehene's image in Kumasi Asante Kotoko jersey are unnecessary.

He says that the move by the club is to drive revenue for the club and to use the image of the revered monarch to project the club he owns.

On Wednesday 27th July 2022, Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko unveiled brand new Errea jerseys for the 2022/2023 season.

The two jerseys, the home and away kit, are predominantly red in colour for the home one, while the away kit is also primarily green in colour.

Kotoko's new home kit is red with a white v-neck colour with white trims on the sleeves of the jersey whiles the jersey has the porcupine logo engrained all over with the picture of the life patron of the club H.M Otumfour Osei Tutu II emblazoned on the right bottom corner.

“Obviously, I think that they are using the image and the influence of Otumfour to of course drive fundraising. Am sure that it is the big thing,” Dr. Randy Abbey stated.

He also added, “The feature alone can drive a lot of people even probably non-Kotoko supporters who admire the king and the royalties of Manhyia.

“It could drive sales all across the world. Am sure that they planned to use the image and influence of Otumfour to drive sales and raise funds for the club.

“Am also sure that it is something that can raise a lot of money and Otumfour himself will not go and look for money to support the team. We know there are many times that he’s been called on board upon to look for resources to support the team and all that.

“I think that it is innovative once they have the fundamental thing of seeking the concent of Otumfour and Manhyia showing them the design. All talks about it are unnecessary. I think they should really focus on how we all can be innovative in our new way and new thinking in terms of how we are running football,” he divulged.