The Assembly Member for Koblimahagu Electoral Area in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, Ahmed Mohammed, has been arrested by the Regional Police Command for preventing its officers from embarking on a search in the room of a suspect, wanted for assaulting a staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, NEDCo.

Two residents of the community are reported to have inflicted severe cutlass wounds on an employee of the power distribution company after they were caught for engaging in power theft.

This resulted in the power distributor withdrawing its services in the area in protest of frequent attacks on its staff.

But in the latest development, the Regional Police Command says the Assembly Member who earlier promised to aid the police in finding the suspects is shielding them.

Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, the Northern Regional Crime Officer said, “when the police officers who went to suspect’s house to effect house and search got there, he [the assemblyman] came there with thugs and chased the policemen away. The officers were there on lawful duty and the assemblyman obstructed and threatened them and made an attempt to attack them with the thugs so they [officers] had to leave the place without doing anything,” he said.

Meanwhile, the management of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, NEDCO, has suspended its withdrawal of field services in Tamale and its environs for a period of two weeks.

It said there have been careful deliberations with stakeholders including the Regional Minister to arrive at the decision.

In a statement, Manager for Corporate Communications, Maxwell Kotoka, said there are still pending resolutions of some issues, which include the arrest of perpetrators of the machete attacks on NEDCO staff on duty at Korblimahagu last week.

Source: citifmonline