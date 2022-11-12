1 hour ago

The struggles of newly-promoted side Tamale City continue as they still cannot afford a win in six matches in the top flight as they were held at home by Berekum Chelsea.

Four goals were produced at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale as Berekum Chelsea scored late to pick a a point against Tamale City in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Chelsea struck first through Kalou Ouattara in the 18th minute before the host equalized through Raphael Essien in the 32nd minute.

Isaac Mensah turned the game around for Tamale City in the 55th minute mark before Mezack Asante levelled matters for Berekum Chelsea in the 92nd minute.

Tamale City is still without a win in the League as Berekum Chelsea maintained their unbeaten run on the road.