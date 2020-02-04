3 hours ago

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has assured the people of Salaga, and, by extension, the people of the Savannah Region that the 138-kilometre Tamale-Salaga-Makango Road will be completed by the end of the year.

Speaking at Kpalbe, in the Salaga North constituency of the Savannah Region, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, on Monday, 3rd February, 2020, at a durbar in honour of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Roads Minister noted that the completion of the 138 kilometre stretch of road will enhance economic activities of the region.

He noted that the first 51 kilometres of the road was upgraded to a bituminous surface nearly 2 decades ago, and is currently in satisfactory service condition.

The remaining stretch of the road of about 87 kilometres, however, is “gravel surfaced and in poor condition”.

In order to upgrade the remaining section of the Tamale-Salaga-Makango road to bituminous surface standard, to facilitate smooth flow of traffic and, thereby, stimulate socio-economic development within the influence area of the road, the Ministry of Roads and Highways awarded the remaining stretch of the road on contract to 2 contractors.

The contractors are Messrs A&N Ghanem Ltd, which was awarded the contract for upgrading of the 51km to 80km stretch at a cost of GH¢28,207,442.73.

Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Atta noted that the project is currently about 50% complete, and the works are progressing at a satisfactory rate, and the said stretch will be completed before the end of the year.

The second contractor, Messrs Engineers and Planners Ltd, was awarded the contract for upgrading of 81km to 138km stretch at a cost of GH¢140,894,170.55.

As part of his tour, President Akufo-Addo also visited the Binjai-Fufulso road, which spans 120 kilometres.

The road is being developed to link the Tamale to Salaga road, and the Tamale to Buipe road, and, thereby, reduce the journey time between Salaga and Damango.

The works, programmed to be implemented on the road, include the upgrading of the first 40-kilometre stretch of road, which is already gravel surfaced, and the construction of 80 kilometres road through a virgin area.

The works for the contract have been awarded to Messrs Mawums Limited, at a cost of GH¢282,157,855.20.

“The project when completed will enhance economic activities within the influence area of the road and enhance the standard of living of the people in the Communities which are sited along the road,” Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Atta added.