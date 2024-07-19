1 hour ago

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tamale South constituency has expressed dissatisfaction over the defacement of the posters of their parliamentary candidate Alhaji Fuseini Musah during the Fire Festival celebration last Tuesday.

They claim their candidate’s posters were defaced along the Lamashegu and Tamale Teaching Hospital roads, while the posters of the NDC parliamentary candidate, Haruna Iddrisu, remained untouched.

At a press conference, Abdulai Abdul Razak, the Communications Director of the NPP in the Tamale South constituency, accused the NDC of behing behind the act.

He said they would report to the Police to have the perpetrators arrested, as the act is a punishable offense under the political parties law.

Abdul Razak strongly condemned the act and appealed to the NDC in the region to call their members to order.

“The attention of the NPP in the Tamale South has been drawn to the deliberate defacing and removal of the banners of our workaholic Parliamentary Candidate, Alhaji Fuseini Musah and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. This unfortunate and distasteful incident occurred on the night of the fire festival by the good people of the Northern region, precisely Tamale South Constituency.

“Under normal circumstances, we expected the individuals to carry themselves maturely but irresponsible characters themselves in this shameful act by defacing our presidential and parliamentary candidates completely at the Lamashegu and the Tamale Teaching Hospital.”

“Strangely, the posters and banners of Hon. Haruna Iddrisu were not touched when we visited the scene to ascertain the level of the distraction.

“Indeed, this is highly unreasonable for a group of people to destroy and remove the campaign posters of our Parliamentary Candidate and the Presidential Candidate with impunity without regard to the laws governing the state of the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we have taken this despicable act as a deliberate attempt by an unscrupulous group of people within the NDC, whose agenda is to cause mayhem and confusion.”