Ghana Women Premier league side Tamale Super Ladies have announced the death of their young goalkeeper Mutaka Kailatu who was affectionately called Olele.

The player is said to have died on the evening of Monday 25th January 2021, after a short illness.

She was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Monday evening after suffering from an acute stomach ache but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Tamale based Women Premier league side took to their social media page to make the announcement of the unfortunate incident.

"Management of Tamale Super Ladies are *SAD* to announce the *DEATH* of one of the goalkeepers of the club *MUTAKA KAILATU (OLELE)* which occurred this evening. Burial will take place at Dalung tomorrow. Maybe Allah have mercy"

