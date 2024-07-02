4 hours ago

The oxygen plant at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has been shut down after it experienced a technical challenge on Monday, July 1, 2024.

As a result, oxygen supply to the hospital has been disrupted.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) is the major referral teaching hospital for five northern regions. In a press release, the hospital stated that it had arranged for optimal supply with other producers and its sister facilities.

Since then, oxygen supply has been limited to only critical units, and the hospital’s management is working diligently to resolve the problem.

The Public Relations Officer at the TTH, Mr. Zuberu Alidu, indicated that the technical team is at work to identify the exact cause. Hence, the hospital cannot give a timeline for the fixing of the plant.