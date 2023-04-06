2 hours ago

Antimalarial and other essential medications worth 100,000 cedis were on Tuesday, donated to the Tamale Teaching Hospital by the pharmaceutical company Bliss GVS Pharma, Ghana.

This donation supports the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives including supporting the malaria eradication effort in Ghana as part of its ACT for Africa, a malaria-free continent campaign.

Last year, Bliss GVS Pharma donated a total of 20,000 cedis worth of anti-malarial drugs to the hospital to help fight the disease which is a serious health challenge in the region and Ghana as a whole.

Given the impact of last year’s donation, Bliss GVS Pharma has expanded the range and number of products which includes the LONART range, P-ALAXIN, and GSUNATE worth over 100,000 cedis.

Dr. Salifu Tiah, Director of Pharmacy at the Tamale Teaching Hospital received the donation and expressed his appreciation for Bliss GVS Pharma’s ongoing assistance in the fight against malaria.

He said malaria is still a significant public health concern in Ghana’s Northern Region and that the donation will help by supplying high-quality medications to combat the disease in the long run.

Pharmacist Ibrahim Mumuni Siedu, a representative of Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana Northern Region, stated that the company is dedicated to assisting the government in its fight against malaria. He continued by saying that the company valued giving back to the community and would keep supporting programs that would improve health outcomes in Ghana.

The Chairperson of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Northern Region, Pharmacist Amos Adapalala Bugri who was present at the ceremony expressed his excitement about the gesture.

“Bliss GVS has by this donation lived by the motto of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, ”Amicus Humani Generis” meaning Friends of the Human Race. By this donation, Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana has strengthened its relationship with the Society, especially in an effort to fight malaria out of the continent”, he said.

In attendance at the donation was Dr. Adam Atiku – Ag. Chief Executive Officer, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Mr. Emmanuel S.K. Donkor (Esq) – Director of Administration, Tamale Teaching Hospital and Mr. Michael A. Yelibora – Ag. Director of Medical Affairs and other hospital staff.

Additionally, the company engaged students at the Tamale Community Health Nurses Training College in a health talk on personal and vaginal hygiene.

Bliss GVS Pharma’s donation of malaria medications to Tamale Teaching Hospital demonstrates the company’s commitment to boosting public health in Ghana and helping the government combat malaria.

Source: Bliss GVS Pharma, Ghana