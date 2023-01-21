Tanink Ghana Limited, exclusive dealers of Chinese automobile brand, Chery in Ghana has presented three brand new Chery SUV Vehicles to the Ghana Football Association as part of the one-year agreement that was announced in November last year.
Chery develops products according to international standards and high quality, and has established a globally unified production management system, the CPS (Chery Production Mode), which effectively guarantees the product quality.
Tanink Ghana Limited is the exclusive Dealer for Maserati, IDV-Iveco Defence Vehicles, JMC, Dongfeng Commercials, Kubota Herman Miller and Oppein.
The Vehicles were delivered by Daniel Anyetei – Head of Finance and Administration and received by Prosper Harrison Addo – General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.
Here are some photos of the presentation at the GFA Headquarters on Friday, January 20, 2023.
GFA COMMUNICATIONS
