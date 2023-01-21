1 hour ago

Tanink Ghana Limited, exclusive dealers of Chinese automobile brand, Chery in Ghana has presented three brand new Chery SUV Vehicles to the Ghana Football Association as part of the one-year agreement that was announced in November last year.

Chery develops products according to international standards and high quality, and has established a globally unified production management system, the CPS (Chery Production Mode), which effectively guarantees the product quality.

Tanink Ghana Limited is the exclusive Dealer for Maserati, IDV-Iveco Defence Vehicles, JMC, Dongfeng Commercials, Kubota Herman Miller and Oppein.

The Vehicles were delivered by Daniel Anyetei – Head of Finance and Administration and received by Prosper Harrison Addo – General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.

Here are some photos of the presentation at the GFA Headquarters on Friday, January 20, 2023.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS