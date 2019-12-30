1 hour ago

English born Ghanaian youngster Tariq Lamptey has expressed his delight after making his Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

The 19 year old who joined Chelsea at 8 years old came on in the 59th minute for fellow academy graduate Fikayo Tomori and excelled for the Blues as they came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1.

The youngster spoke to Chelsea Tv after the game and told of his delight at making his debut in such an important game.

“My heart was racing. This is the moment me and my family have been waiting for since I joined the club at the age of 8. Frank [Lampard] said to me to just be you, to play your normal game, and go out and enjoy it.

“I’ve waited a long time for my debut, and I’m just grateful for the coach for giving me this chance and everyone that helped me. I just thought, you know I’m out here, don’t be afraid of anything, just play my natural game, and everything will come.

“There’s no better game to come into. What a game! [Celebrating with the fans at the end] was an unbelievable experience and an amazing feeling to have. I can’t even put it into words. I’m still buzzing.

“Hopefully [we’ll see more of me]. I’m going to keep working hard, training hard, trying to get even better, and hopefully this is only the start." he said.