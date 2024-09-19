9 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey made a notable impact in his second appearance of the season, coming off the bench to help Brighton & Hove Albion secure a 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

The win advances Brighton to the round of 16.

Lamptey, who has yet to start a Premier League game this season, replaced Julio Enciso with eight minutes remaining at the Amex Stadium.

His appearance was part of a dynamic performance from Brighton, which saw them take an early lead through goals from Carlos Baleba and Simon Adingra.

Wolves clawed back with a goal from Goncalo Guedes just before halftime. However, Ferdi Kadıoğlu restored Brighton’s two-goal advantage with a strike five minutes from the end.

Tommy Doyle’s late goal for Wolves was not enough to prevent the Seagulls from progressing.

Lamptey, who was rumored to be moving away from Brighton during the summer transfer window, will be looking for increased playing time as the season progresses.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler praised Lamptey and other substitutes for their performances, highlighting the importance of game time for players returning from injury.

“I’m not only happy for the substitutes but also for players who gained some game time today, especially Pervis Estupinan after a long injury, and Mats Wieffer, who is back after his injury.

They needed this time to get back into rhythm, and we saw some brilliant individual performances,” Hurzeler said.