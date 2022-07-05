2 hours ago

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey has sealed his FIFA nationality switch and is now eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Tariq Lamptey and his father held positive talks with the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and agreed to play for the West African country after snubbing the England U-21.

The England U-21 International has been in Ghana for holidays and also for charity works and took turns to speak with the hierarchy of the GFA about his proposed nationality switch.

Lamptey and has entourage are pleased with the proposition put before them by the GFA and gave the green light for the nationality switch to go ahead.

It has now been done in time and is expected to play for Ghana in the AFCON qualifiers against Angola in September before the World Cup in November.

He was born to Ghanaian parents in England has played for the junior sides of the English national team but is nowhere near the picture for a senior team call but Ghana will hand him a place in the senior national team for the World Cup.

Since making his Premier League debut at Chelsea, the pacy right back has been in the sight of the national team handlers of Ghana.

Lamptey, 21, was due to be in the Young Lions’ selection for their upcoming four Euro qualifiers against Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia but decided against honoring the call up.

The right back played 29 times this season for his Premier League side in all competitions.

He is expected to named in the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.