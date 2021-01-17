1 hour ago

Tariq Lamptey has penned a new long term contract with Brighton after impressing for the Seagulls since joining them.

The 20 year old right full back only joined Brighton in January 2020 from Chelsea but such has been his performance that Brighton have been forced to reward him with an improved contract to fend off interest from clubs.

His new contract sees him commit his future to Brighton at least until 2025.

Lamptey has been linked to likes of Arsenal, Athletico Madrid, Bayern Munich in the pacy full back who has taken the English Premier League by storm.

The English-born Ghanaian defender is currently out with an injury but has made 19 appearances for Brighton since joining in January.

Head coach Graham Potter said: "We are delighted to see Tariq commit his long-term future here.

"We knew his potential when we signed him a year ago, and hoped he would have a really positive impact on the club, and that has proved to be the case with his performances since June.

"He has been the model professional, he works exceptionally hard, is a humble lad and is a team player. He fits in with everything we would want from a player, now it's about helping him reach his potential."

His form has prompted interest in the defender from the Ghanaian FA who want to snap him from under the noses of the country of his birth.