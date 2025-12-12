2 days ago

Tariq Lamptey nearly missed Fiorentina’s Europa Conference League clash against Dynamo Kyiv after being denied entry into the Stadio Artemio Franchi by stewards and security staff who failed to identify him as a Fiorentina player.

Lamptey, who joined the Italian side from Brighton & Hove Albion in September for €6 million, is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and was attending the match to support his teammates.

How He Got In

According to Viola News, Lamptey eventually gained access after a Fiorentina fan intervened, recognizing him and introducing him to stadium staff as a member of the team.

Match Outcome

Despite the off-pitch drama, Fiorentina delivered on the field:



Secured a 2–1 home victory over Dynamo Kyiv.



Climbed to 11th position in the Conference League phase with 9 points after five matches.



Former Chelsea youth defender.



Made only two appearances for Fiorentina before injury.



Still working toward full fitness after his ligament setback.



Yet to fully settle at the club due to recurring injuries.

Significance

Lamptey’s incident highlights the challenges of settling into a new club while sidelined by injury. For Ghana, his recovery remains crucial as the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where defensive depth will be vital.