Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey made a cameo appearance against his former side Chelsea as Brighton thumped the Blues 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

It was a return to forget for Graham Potter as he made his first appearance at the Amex Stadium since leaving for Chelsea.

An early goal from the red-hot Leandro Trossard gave the Seagulls the lead after a shaky start from Chelsea.

Brighton should have taken an early lead as Thiago Silva twice gave up possession in his own area and had to clear off the line in one instance before De Zerbi's side finally took a deserved lead in the 5th minute.

After a series of corners, Ruben Loftus Cheek put through his own net after a Brighton corner in the 14th minute of the game.

Brighton had a field day down Chelsea's wingbacks as Sterling and Pulisic played there.

Tariq Lamptey came off the bench in the 73rd minute for Karoua Mitoma and caused a lot of problems for his former side.

Chalobah scored an own goal after a cross from Estupinian to make it 3-0 before the break in the 42nd minute.

Kai Havertz pulled one back for the blues after recess but that was all the blues could offer as late in the game Pascal Gross made it 4-1.